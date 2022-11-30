Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

