Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock worth $901,859 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

