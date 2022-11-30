Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Popular Trading Up 0.1 %

Popular Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.