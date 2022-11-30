Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $47,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WAL opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

