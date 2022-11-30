Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 47.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

