Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

