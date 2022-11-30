Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.37.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

