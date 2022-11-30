Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 157,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

