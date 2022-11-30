Bridgewater Associates LP Has $442,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,369 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DCI opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

