Bridgewater Associates LP Has $514,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,442 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

