Bridgewater Associates LP Has $523,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 65.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

LECO opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.