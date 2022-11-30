Bridgewater Associates LP Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

