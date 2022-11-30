Bridgewater Associates LP Has $548,000 Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

United States Cellular Price Performance

About United States Cellular

Shares of USM opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.