Bridgewater Associates LP Has $598,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,076 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $528.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

