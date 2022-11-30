Bridgewater Associates LP Has $616,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

