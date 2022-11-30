Bridgewater Associates LP Has $631,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 71.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

