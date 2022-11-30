Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

