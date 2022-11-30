Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

