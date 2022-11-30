Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Down 1.5 %

AVA stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.