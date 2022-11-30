Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $426,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.