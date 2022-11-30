Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.