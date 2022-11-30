Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $449.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $461.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.75.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

