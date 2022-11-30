Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,244 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390 over the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.