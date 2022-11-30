Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 77 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after buying an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

