Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 13,744 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 119.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,522 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

