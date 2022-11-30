Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Stock Up 1.0 %

Cable One stock opened at $719.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $785.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,095.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.