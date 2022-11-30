Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,692 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.