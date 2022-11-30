Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,976 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 77.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.57 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

