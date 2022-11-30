Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,346 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA Profile

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.66. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

