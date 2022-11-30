Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,693 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $160,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 698.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $99,611.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,683. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

