Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 29,424 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,404,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,531,424.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,400. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

