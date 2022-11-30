Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $517,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of PAG opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

