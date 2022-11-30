Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

