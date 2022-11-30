Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW stock opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

