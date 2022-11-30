Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

