Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

