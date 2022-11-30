Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $33,678,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 811.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $719.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $785.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,095.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,869.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

