Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,493 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.21.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $513.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

