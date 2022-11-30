Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,493 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.21.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $513.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
