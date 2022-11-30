Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,569 shares.The stock last traded at $43.57 and had previously closed at $43.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

