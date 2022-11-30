Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,921.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.19.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

