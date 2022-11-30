Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,552 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 366.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

