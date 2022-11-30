Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 6%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 21,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,939,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,363,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,453 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.