Cerberus Capital Management, L Buys 17,597 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 17,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,477.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572.30.

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

comScore Price Performance

SCOR stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

Several equities analysts have commented on SCOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

