Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,511 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 165.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

