Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after purchasing an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CAH opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

