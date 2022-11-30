Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $980,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.