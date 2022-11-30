Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $997,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 503.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

