Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.