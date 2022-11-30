Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

