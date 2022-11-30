Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.